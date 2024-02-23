Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Penn 9-15, Dartmouth 5-17

How To Watch

When: Friday, February 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

What to Know

After three games on the road, Dartmouth is heading back home. They and the Penn Quakers will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 23rd at Leede Arena without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Dartmouth has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

The matchup between Dartmouth and the Big Red on Saturday hardly resembled the 56-53 effort from their previous meeting. The Big Green fell 89-80 to the Big Red. Dartmouth has not had much luck with the Big Red recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their eighth straight defeat. They took a 71-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bears. Penn didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Big Green dropped their record down to 5-17 with that defeat, which was their 16th straight on the road dating back to last season. As for the Quakers, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost ten of their last 11 matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 9-15 record this season.

Dartmouth was pulverized by the Quakers 80-51 in their previous matchup back in January. The matchup was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Dartmouth was down 47-24.

Series History

Penn has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.