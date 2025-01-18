Who's Playing

Current Records: Princeton 12-4, Dartmouth 7-7

Princeton is 9-1 against Dartmouth since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as the Tigers come in on five and the Big Green on three.

Last Saturday, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Princeton beat Harvard 68-64.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 73-70 victory over Penn on Saturday.

Dartmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least 11 offensive rebounds in three consecutive matches.

Princeton has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 12-4 record this season. As for Dartmouth, they pushed their record up to 7-7 with the win, which was their third straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Princeton has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Dartmouth struggles in that department as they've been averaging 11.1. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Looking ahead, Princeton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

Princeton is a big 7.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

Series History

Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.