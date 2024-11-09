Who's Playing

Sacred Heart Pioneers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Sacred Heart 0-2, Dartmouth 1-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 9, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will face off against the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Leede Arena. The Big Green will be strutting in after a victory while the Pioneers will be stumbling in from a loss.

Dartmouth is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They steamrolled past N. Vermont-Lyn. 129-47. The matchup was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-17.

Dartmouth smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that's exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 92-56 defeat at the hands of UConn. The Pioneers haven't had much luck with the Huskies recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Dartmouth came up short against Sacred Heart when the teams last played back in December of 2023, falling 67-57. Will Dartmouth have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Sacred Heart has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Dartmouth.