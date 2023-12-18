Who's Playing
Thomas Terriers @ Dartmouth Big Green
Current Records: Thomas 0-0, Dartmouth 3-7
How To Watch
- When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Dartmouth Big Green will host the Thomas Terriers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Edward Leede Arena.
Looking back to last season, Thomas finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Dartmouth didn't have their best season, finishing 10-18.
Thomas was pulverized by Dartmouth 108-59 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Thomas was down 51-23.
Series History
Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.
- Nov 19, 2019 - Dartmouth 108 vs. Thomas 59