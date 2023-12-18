Who's Playing

Thomas Terriers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Thomas 0-0, Dartmouth 3-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will host the Thomas Terriers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Edward Leede Arena.

Looking back to last season, Thomas finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Dartmouth didn't have their best season, finishing 10-18.

Thomas was pulverized by Dartmouth 108-59 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Thomas was down 51-23.

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.

  • Nov 19, 2019 - Dartmouth 108 vs. Thomas 59