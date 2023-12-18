Who's Playing

Thomas Terriers @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Thomas 0-0, Dartmouth 3-7

How To Watch

When: Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, December 18, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will host the Thomas Terriers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 18th at Edward Leede Arena.

Looking back to last season, Thomas finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Dartmouth didn't have their best season, finishing 10-18.

Thomas was pulverized by Dartmouth 108-59 in their previous matchup back in November of 2019. The game was pretty much over by halftime, at which point Thomas was down 51-23.

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.