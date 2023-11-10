Who's Playing

UMass Lowell River Hawks @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: UMass Lowell 1-0, Dartmouth 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be playing at home against the UMass Lowell River Hawks at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Edward Leede Arena. Dartmouth might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Monday.

Dartmouth had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Blue Devils, falling 92-54. Dartmouth was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 42-21.

Dusan Neskovic put forth a good effort for the losing side as he earned 23 points.

Speaking of points, Dartmouth failed to do much offensively and finished the game with only 54 points. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as Duke scored 92.

Meanwhile, UMass Lowell took care of business in their home opener on Monday (and then some). They claimed a resounding 96-51 victory over the Raiders at home.

The opposite results left the teams with opposite records: the Blue Devils' victory pushed their record up to 1-0, while the Big Green's loss dropped theirs down to 0-1.

Dartmouth beat UMass Lowell 80-75 when the teams last played back in November of 2019. Does Dartmouth have another victory up their sleeve, or will UMass Lowell turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last 4 years.