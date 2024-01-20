Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Yale 11-6, Dartmouth 4-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Yale is 9-1 against Dartmouth since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. Dartmouth is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Yale will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Yale's and Columbia's match on Monday was close at halftime, but Yale turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. The Bulldogs were the clear victor by a 89-70 margin over the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Big Green lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 76-58 margin on Monday.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 60.6 points per game. The only thing between Yale and another offensive beatdown is Dartmouth. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Yale's way against Dartmouth in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as Yale made off with a 72-53 win. Will Yale repeat their success, or does Dartmouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.