Who's Playing

Yale Bulldogs @ Dartmouth Big Green

Current Records: Yale 11-6, Dartmouth 4-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Yale is 9-1 against Dartmouth since January of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Ivy battle at 2:00 p.m. ET at Leede Arena. Dartmouth is crawling into this contest hobbled by four consecutive losses, while Yale will bounce in with four consecutive wins.

Yale's and Columbia's match on Monday was close at halftime, but Yale turned on the heat in the second half with 48 points. The Bulldogs were the clear victor by a 89-70 margin over the Lions.

Meanwhile, the Big Green lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 76-58 margin on Monday.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Big Green, their loss was their 13th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 4-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.2 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 60.6 points per game. The only thing between Yale and another offensive beatdown is Dartmouth. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Looking forward, Yale shouldn't be too worried about this matchup, as the experts have them favored by 12.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Yale's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-2 record against the spread vs Dartmouth over their last eight matchups.

Odds

Yale is a big 12.5-point favorite against Dartmouth, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 12-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.