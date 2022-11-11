Who's Playing

Bryant @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Bryant 1-0; Dartmouth 0-1

What to Know

The Bryant Bulldogs will square off against the Dartmouth Big Green at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at Edward Leede Arena. Bryant will be strutting in after a win while Dartmouth will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Everything came up roses for the Bulldogs at home against the Thomas Terriers on Monday as the team secured a 147-39 victory.

Meanwhile, the contest between Dartmouth and the Fordham Rams on Monday was not a total blowout, but with Dartmouth falling 88-74 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Bryant's victory brought them up to 1-0 while the Big Green's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Bryant enters the matchup with a 43.70% field goal percentage, good for fifth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Dartmouth has allowed their opponents to shoot 57.40% from the floor on average, which is the 17th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dartmouth won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.