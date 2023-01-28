Who's Playing

Columbia @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Columbia 6-15; Dartmouth 7-13

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Dartmouth and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. Given that these two teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.

It was close but no cigar for the Big Green as they fell 93-90 to the Princeton Tigers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Columbia and the Brown Bears on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Columbia falling 97-85 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Dartmouth took their matchup against Columbia when the two teams previously met in February of last year by a conclusive 79-50 score. Will Dartmouth repeat their success, or do the Lions have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dartmouth have won both of the games they've played against Columbia in the last three years.