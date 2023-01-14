Who's Playing

Pennsylvania @ Dartmouth

Current Records: Pennsylvania 9-8; Dartmouth 5-12

What to Know

The Dartmouth Big Green will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Dartmouth and the Pennsylvania Quakers will face off in an Ivy battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Edward Leede Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with UPenn winning the first 78-68 at home and the Big Green taking the second 84-70.

Dartmouth came up short against the Brown Bears on Saturday, falling 77-70.

Meanwhile, UPenn made easy work of the Columbia Lions on Saturday and carried off an 84-55 win.

Dartmouth is expected to lose this next one by 5.5. Their home court has been no bettor's paradise, as they've failed to beat the spread in three of their six home games.

The Big Green are now 5-12 while the Quakers sit at 9-8. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dartmouth is stumbling into the matchup with the 20th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.1 on average. UPenn has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 352nd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire

Edward Leede Arena -- Hanover, New Hampshire Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $16.80

Odds

The Quakers are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Quakers as a 5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dartmouth and Pennsylvania both have one win in their last two games.