Dayton @ Davidson

Current Records: Dayton 9-5; Davidson 8-5

The Dayton Flyers are 7-1 against the Davidson Wildcats since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Flyers and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Wednesday, Dayton wrapped up 2022 with a 69-57 win over the Duquesne Dukes. Dayton's forward DaRon Holmes II did his thing and posted a double-double on 22 points and 13 boards.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Davidson in a 57-43 victory over the Fordham Rams on Wednesday. The top scorers for Davidson were guard Desmond Watson (15 points), guard Reed Bailey (15 points), and forward Sam Mennenga (13 points).

The Flyers are now 9-5 while the Wildcats sit at 8-5. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton is stumbling into the contest with the 48th fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. Davidson has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 48th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Dayton have won seven out of their last eight games against Davidson.