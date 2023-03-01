Who's Playing
George Washington @ Davidson
Current Records: George Washington 15-14; Davidson 14-14
What to Know
The George Washington Colonials and the Davidson Wildcats are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Belk Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.
The Colonials were able to grind out a solid win over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, winning 92-85. George Washington's guard James Bishop did his thing and had 29 points and nine assists.
Meanwhile, the Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Davidson proved too difficult a challenge. Davidson had just enough and edged out Duquesne 71-67. Guard Grant Huffman (16 points), guard Foster Loyer (15 points), and forward Sam Mennenga (14 points) were the top scorers for Davidson.
The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought George Washington up to 15-14 and the Wildcats to 14-14. George Washington is 6-8 after wins this season, Davidson 6-7.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- Ticket Cost: $13.64
Odds
The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Davidson have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Davidson 78 vs. George Washington 73
- Jan 29, 2020 - George Washington 107 vs. Davidson 104
- Jan 23, 2019 - Davidson 73 vs. George Washington 62
- Feb 03, 2018 - Davidson 87 vs. George Washington 58
- Jan 10, 2018 - Davidson 72 vs. George Washington 45
- Feb 15, 2017 - Davidson 74 vs. George Washington 63
- Jan 05, 2017 - George Washington 73 vs. Davidson 69
- Mar 05, 2016 - Davidson 87 vs. George Washington 80
- Feb 03, 2016 - George Washington 79 vs. Davidson 69