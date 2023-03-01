Who's Playing

George Washington @ Davidson

Current Records: George Washington 15-14; Davidson 14-14

What to Know

The George Washington Colonials and the Davidson Wildcats are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 7 p.m. ET March 1 at Belk Arena. These two teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Colonials were able to grind out a solid win over the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, winning 92-85. George Washington's guard James Bishop did his thing and had 29 points and nine assists.

Meanwhile, the Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but on Sunday Davidson proved too difficult a challenge. Davidson had just enough and edged out Duquesne 71-67. Guard Grant Huffman (16 points), guard Foster Loyer (15 points), and forward Sam Mennenga (14 points) were the top scorers for Davidson.

The Colonials are expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a three-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought George Washington up to 15-14 and the Wildcats to 14-14. George Washington is 6-8 after wins this season, Davidson 6-7.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $13.64

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Davidson have won six out of their last nine games against George Washington.