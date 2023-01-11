Who's Playing
Richmond @ Davidson
Current Records: Richmond 9-7; Davidson 9-7
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Richmond Spiders will be on the road. Richmond and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Belk Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Davidson winning the first 87-84 and the Spiders taking the second 64-62.
Richmond came out on top in a nail-biter against the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday, sneaking past 75-73. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 23 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, the contest between Davidson and the VCU Rams this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 89-72. Davidson's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Desmond Watson, who had 19 points, and guard Grant Huffman, who had 16 points. Watson had some trouble finding his footing against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.
The Spiders came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 64-62. Richmond's win shoved Davidson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.10
Odds
The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Richmond have won eight out of their last 13 games against Davidson.
- Mar 13, 2022 - Richmond 64 vs. Davidson 62
- Jan 14, 2022 - Davidson 87 vs. Richmond 84
- Dec 30, 2020 - Richmond 80 vs. Davidson 74
- Mar 03, 2020 - Richmond 80 vs. Davidson 63
- Jan 14, 2020 - Richmond 70 vs. Davidson 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Davidson 73 vs. Richmond 69
- Jan 19, 2019 - Davidson 75 vs. Richmond 62
- Jan 28, 2018 - Richmond 66 vs. Davidson 63
- Dec 30, 2017 - Richmond 69 vs. Davidson 58
- Feb 21, 2017 - Richmond 84 vs. Davidson 76
- Dec 31, 2016 - Richmond 82 vs. Davidson 80
- Feb 16, 2016 - Davidson 83 vs. Richmond 79
- Jan 25, 2016 - Davidson 78 vs. Richmond 70