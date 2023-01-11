Who's Playing

Richmond @ Davidson

Current Records: Richmond 9-7; Davidson 9-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Richmond Spiders will be on the road. Richmond and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Belk Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Davidson winning the first 87-84 and the Spiders taking the second 64-62.

Richmond came out on top in a nail-biter against the Duquesne Dukes this past Saturday, sneaking past 75-73. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin. It was another big night for Richmond's forward Tyler Burton, who had 23 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, the contest between Davidson and the VCU Rams this past Saturday was not particularly close, with the Wildcats falling 89-72. Davidson's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of guard Desmond Watson, who had 19 points, and guard Grant Huffman, who had 16 points. Watson had some trouble finding his footing against the Loyola Chicago Ramblers last Wednesday, so this was a step in the right direction.

The Spiders came out on top in a nail-biter against Davidson when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 64-62. Richmond's win shoved Davidson out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.10

Odds

The Wildcats are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Spiders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Richmond have won eight out of their last 13 games against Davidson.