Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's @ Davidson

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-13; Davidson 11-14

What to Know

The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Belk Arena. Saint Joseph's has some work to do to even out the 2-9 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

The game between the Hawks and the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Saint Joseph's falling 76-62. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Lynn Greer III, who had 22 points.

Meanwhile, Davidson received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-65 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Davidson got double-digit scores from four players: forward Sam Mennenga (17), guard Desmond Watson (13), forward David Skogman (12), and guard Grant Huffman (10).

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won nine out of their last 11 games against Saint Joseph's.