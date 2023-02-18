Who's Playing
Saint Joseph's @ Davidson
Current Records: Saint Joseph's 13-13; Davidson 11-14
What to Know
The Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Davidson Wildcats will face off in an Atlantic 10 clash at 12:30 p.m. ET Feb. 18 at Belk Arena. Saint Joseph's has some work to do to even out the 2-9 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
The game between the Hawks and the Duquesne Dukes on Wednesday was not particularly close, with Saint Joseph's falling 76-62. Saint Joseph's' loss came about despite a quality game from guard Lynn Greer III, who had 22 points.
Meanwhile, Davidson received a tough blow on Wednesday as they fell 78-65 to the Saint Louis Billikens. Davidson got double-digit scores from four players: forward Sam Mennenga (17), guard Desmond Watson (13), forward David Skogman (12), and guard Grant Huffman (10).
Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- TV: USA Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Davidson have won nine out of their last 11 games against Saint Joseph's.
- Feb 09, 2022 - Davidson 73 vs. Saint Joseph's 67
- Jan 05, 2022 - Davidson 88 vs. Saint Joseph's 73
- Jan 12, 2021 - Davidson 80 vs. Saint Joseph's 66
- Feb 18, 2020 - Saint Joseph's 73 vs. Davidson 72
- Jan 11, 2020 - Davidson 89 vs. Saint Joseph's 83
- Mar 15, 2019 - Davidson 70 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Feb 15, 2019 - Davidson 80 vs. Saint Joseph's 72
- Jan 15, 2019 - Saint Joseph's 61 vs. Davidson 60
- Feb 06, 2018 - Davidson 91 vs. Saint Joseph's 62
- Jan 31, 2017 - Davidson 75 vs. Saint Joseph's 60
- Feb 20, 2016 - Davidson 99 vs. Saint Joseph's 93