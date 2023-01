Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Davidson

Current Records: Saint Louis 14-6; Davidson 10-10

What to Know

The Saint Louis Billikens are 2-7 against the Davidson Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Friday. Saint Louis and Davidson will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Billikens had enough points to win and then some against the La Salle Explorers this past Saturday, taking their game 84-71. Saint Louis relied on the efforts of guard Sincere Parker, who had 20 points in addition to five boards, and forward Francis Okoro, who posted a double-double on 20 rebounds and 12 points.

Meanwhile, Davidson beat La Salle 64-57 on Tuesday. Forward Sam Mennenga took over for the Wildcats, finishing with 27 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 11 rebounds.

Saint Louis is now 14-6 while Davidson sits at 10-10. Saint Louis is 8-5 after wins this year, Davidson 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson have won seven out of their last nine games against Saint Louis.