Who's Playing

St. Bonaventure @ Davidson

Regular Season Records: St. Bonaventure 14-17; Davidson 15-15

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats and the St. Bonaventure Bonnies are set to clash at 11:30 a.m. ET March 8 at Barclays Center in the second round of the Atlantic 10 Conference Tourney. The Wildcats will be strutting in after a win while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a loss.

Davidson had enough points to win and then some against the Rhode Island Rams this past Saturday, taking their contest 68-54. Guard Foster Loyer took over for Davidson, finishing with 33 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to five boards.

Meanwhile, St. Bonaventure ended up a good deal behind the Massachusetts Minutemen when they played this past Saturday, losing 71-60. Guard Daryl Banks III wasn't much of a difference maker for St. Bonaventure; Banks III fouled out and turned the ball over five times en route to a 9-point finish.

The Wildcats are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4-point margin of victory. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Davidson, who are 15-14 against the spread.

St. Bonaventure's defeat took them down to 14-17 while Davidson's victory pulled them up to 15-15. If Davidson want to win Wednesday, they will need to focus on stopping St. Bonaventure's forward Chad Venning, who had 18 points along with eight rebounds, and guard Kyrell Luc, who had 11 points and six assists. We'll see whether or not they are up to the challenge.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET

Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. ET Where: Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center -- Brooklyn, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $4.28

Odds

The Wildcats are a 4-point favorite against the Bonnies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Davidson have won nine out of their last 13 games against St. Bonaventure.