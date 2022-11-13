Who's Playing

VMI @ Davidson

Current Records: VMI 1-1; Davidson 2-0

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will take on the VMI Keydets at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday at home. Keep an eye on the score for this one: these two teams posted some lofty points totals in their previous games, so things might heat up even more when they meet.

The Wildcats didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup with the Wright State Raiders on Wednesday, but they still walked away with a 102-97 win. Davidson got double-digit scores from four players: Foster Loyer (38), Sam Mennenga (16), Reed Bailey (15), and Connor Kochera (15).

Meanwhile, everything came up roses for VMI at home against the Penn State-New Kensington Nittany Lions on Thursday as the team secured a 100-58 victory.

Their wins bumped Davidson to 2-0 and VMI to 1-1. Foster Loyer will be someone to keep an eye on after he shot 5-for-12 from downtown and almost finished with a triple-double on 38 points, 11 boards, and nine dimes on Wednesday. Let's see if he can build on that strong performance or if VMI's defense can bottle him up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.