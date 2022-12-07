Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Davidson

Current Records: Western Carolina 4-5; Davidson 6-3

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Catamounts received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 79-64 to the South Carolina Upstate Spartans.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Davidson as they fell 69-67 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens this past Saturday. A silver lining for Davidson was the play of forward Sam Mennenga, who had 20 points in addition to nine rebounds.

Western Carolina have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

Western Carolina is now 4-5 while Davidson sits at 6-3. The Catamounts are 1-3 after losses this season, the Wildcats 1-1.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a big 16.5-point favorite against the Catamounts, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 15.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.