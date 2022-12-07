Who's Playing

Western Carolina @ Davidson

Current Records: Western Carolina 4-5; Davidson 6-3

What to Know

The Western Carolina Catamounts have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Belk Arena. Western Carolina will be seeking to avenge the 87-54 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Dec. 12 of 2015.

The point spread favored the Catamounts this past Saturday, but luck did not. The matchup between Western Carolina and the South Carolina Upstate Spartans was not particularly close, with Western Carolina falling 79-64.

Meanwhile, Davidson was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 69-67 to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens. Davidson's loss came about despite a quality game from forward Sam Mennenga, who had 20 points along with nine rebounds.

Both teams will surely be fighting tooth and nail to get back into the win column after losses this week. The teams are out to make things right after dropping matches they were expected to win, so stay tuned to see which squad bounces back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.