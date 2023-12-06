Who's Playing

Campbell Fighting Camels @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Campbell 3-5, Davidson 5-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will be playing at home against the Campbell Fighting Camels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Belk Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, a fact Davidson proved on Saturday. They walked away with a 82-73 win over the Raiders. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Davidson.

Davidson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Grant Huffman out in front who scored 20 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. Reed Bailey was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 8 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Camels humbled the Knights with a 87-56 smackdown.

The Wildcats pushed their record up to 5-3 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Fighting Camels, their victory bumped their record up to 3-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Davidson have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 33.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Campbell struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.