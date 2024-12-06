Who's Playing

Charleston Southern Buccaneers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Charleston Southern 3-7, Davidson 5-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Davidson is heading back home. They will welcome the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 79 points per game this season.

The experts figured Davidson would be stumbling into the matchup after a tough loss to Gonzaga, and, well: they nailed that call. Davidson wound up on the wrong side of a painful 90-65 walloping at the hands of Gonzaga on Friday. The game marked the Wildcats' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Reed Bailey put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 19 points along with five rebounds. Less helpful for Davidson was Bobby Durkin's abysmal 0-6 three-point shooting.

Davidson struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, Charleston Southern won against Miami on Saturday with 83 points and they decided to stick to that point total again on Tuesday. Charleston Southern took down UT Martin 83-68. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Buccaneers.

Davidson's loss dropped their record down to 5-2. As for Charleston Southern, their victory bumped their record up to 3-7.

Everything came up roses for Davidson against Charleston Southern in their previous matchup back in November of 2017, as the team secured a 110-62 win. Will Davidson repeat their success, or does Charleston Southern have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Davidson won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.