Who's Playing

Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Eastern Michigan 6-5, Davidson 9-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 28, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Davidson Wildcats will round out the year against one another at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Belk Arena. Both come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Having struggled with three defeats in a row, Eastern Michigan finally turned things around against Wright State on Saturday. They secured an 86-82 W over the Raiders. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Eastern Michigan's success was spearheaded by the efforts of Da'Sean Nelson, who dropped a double-double on 27 points and 13 rebounds, and Jalen Terry, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Davidson, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Wednesday. They walked away with a 76-63 victory over Bethune-Cook. on Saturday.

Davidson can attribute much of their success to Bobby Durkin, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and ten rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Durkin a new career-high in threes (six). Another player making a difference was Connor Kochera, who went 6 for 7 en route to 14 points.

Eastern Michigan now has a winning record of 6-5. As for Davidson, they pushed their record up to 9-3 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home.