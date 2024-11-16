Who's Playing

ETSU Buccaneers @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: ETSU 2-1, Davidson 2-0

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 16, 2024 at 5 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

ETSU has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Saturday. They will venture away from home to challenge the Davidson Wildcats at 5:00 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, ETSU took their matchup with ease, bagging an 82-54 win over Tusculum. The game was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 50-19.

ETSU was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, Davidson earned a 91-85 victory over Bowling Green last Friday. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Wildcats.

Davidson's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Reed Bailey, who went 7 for 11 en route to 24 points plus eight rebounds. What's more, Bailey also posted a 63.6% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in November of 2023. Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who went 5 for 8 en route to 20 points plus five rebounds.

ETSU now has a winning record of 2-1. As for Davidson, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 2-0.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. ETSU hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.3 points per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging 89.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

ETSU is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the underdogs this season.

Odds

Davidson is a solid 5.5-point favorite against ETSU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

ETSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.