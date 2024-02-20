Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Fordham 10-15, Davidson 14-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

Davidson is 9-1 against the Rams since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

The matchup between Davidson and the Bonnies on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Bonnies. The matchup was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Davidson couldn't quite close it out.

Despite the loss, Davidson got a solid performance out of Connor Kochera, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kochera has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Huffman, who scored 15 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 78-70 to the Flyers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fordham in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite the defeat, Fordham had strong showings from Kyle Rose, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Japhet Medor, who scored 17 points. Medor didn't help Fordham's cause all that much against the Bonnies on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.

The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season.

Davidson was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams when the teams last played back in January, winning 79-69. Does Davidson have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rams turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.