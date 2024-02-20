Who's Playing
Fordham Rams @ Davidson Wildcats
Current Records: Fordham 10-15, Davidson 14-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Davidson is 9-1 against the Rams since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
The matchup between Davidson and the Bonnies on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Bonnies. The matchup was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Davidson couldn't quite close it out.
Despite the loss, Davidson got a solid performance out of Connor Kochera, who scored 29 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Kochera has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Grant Huffman, who scored 15 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.
Meanwhile, Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight defeat. They fell 78-70 to the Flyers. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Fordham in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost four in a row.
Despite the defeat, Fordham had strong showings from Kyle Rose, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Japhet Medor, who scored 17 points. Medor didn't help Fordham's cause all that much against the Bonnies on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this contest.
The Wildcats' loss dropped their record down to 14-11. As for the Rams, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season.
Davidson was able to grind out a solid victory over the Rams when the teams last played back in January, winning 79-69. Does Davidson have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Rams turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.
- Jan 17, 2024 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 69
- Feb 11, 2023 - Fordham 73 vs. Davidson 71
- Dec 28, 2022 - Davidson 57 vs. Fordham 43
- Mar 11, 2022 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 56
- Feb 26, 2022 - Davidson 66 vs. Fordham 45
- Jan 22, 2022 - Davidson 69 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 20, 2021 - Davidson 73 vs. Fordham 58
- Feb 11, 2020 - Davidson 79 vs. Fordham 49
- Jan 19, 2020 - Davidson 74 vs. Fordham 62
- Mar 02, 2019 - Davidson 77 vs. Fordham 52