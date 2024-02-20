Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Fordham 10-15, Davidson 14-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 20, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $12.00

What to Know

Fordham is 1-9 against the Wildcats since March of 2019 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Belk Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Fordham's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 78-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers. Fordham has not had much luck with the Flyers recently, as the team's come up short the last three times they've met.

Fordham's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyle Rose, who scored 17 points along with six rebounds and three steals, and Japhet Medor who scored 17 points. Medor didn't help Fordham's cause all that much against the Bonnies on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Davidson and the Bonnies on Saturday hardly resembled the 65-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Wildcats were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 81-80 to the Bonnies. The game was a 34-34 toss-up at halftime, but Davidson couldn't quite close it out.

Connor Kochera put forth a good effort for the losing side as he scored 29 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Grant Huffman, who scored 15 points along with eight assists and six rebounds.

The Rams have traveled a rocky road recently having lost five of their last six matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-15 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 14-11.

Fordham is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest will be their ninth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 3-5 against the spread).

While Fordham and the Wildcats both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Looking forward, Davidson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one: Fordham is9-16 against the spread overall, but a solid 5-2 when playing as the underdogs on the road.

Odds

Davidson is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Fordham, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 135.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Davidson has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.