Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: George Mason 15-8, Davidson 13-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2:30 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $5.00

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the George Mason Patriots and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 2:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Belk Arena. Coming off a loss in a game George Mason was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

George Mason's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They took a 85-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Ramblers. George Mason got off to an early lead (up 12 with 4:40 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

Despite their defeat, George Mason saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Keyshawn Hall, who scored 20 points along with eight rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Baraka Okojie, who scored 15 points along with two steals.

Duquesne typically has all the answers at home, but on Wednesday Davidson proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 72-59 win over the Dukes.

Davidson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Grant Huffman out in front who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and five assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Connor Kochera, who scored 19 points along with six rebounds.

The Patriots have been struggling recently as they've lost six of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 15-8 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their victory bumped their record up to 13-9.

George Mason skirted past the Wildcats 67-65 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Davidson is a slight 1-point favorite against George Mason, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 134.5 points.

Series History

Davidson has won 6 out of their last 9 games against George Mason.