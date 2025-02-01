Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: George Mason 16-5, Davidson 13-7

What to Know

George Mason and Davidson are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. The Patriots will be looking to extend their current six-game winning streak.

On Wednesday, George Mason needed a bit of extra time to put away Loyola Chi. They came out on top against the Ramblers by a score of 58-53.

Meanwhile, Davidson had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They walked away with a 72-66 win over Richmond on Saturday.

Reed Bailey was the offensive standout of the game as he went 11 for 17 en route to 32 points. His evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. Another player making a difference was Bobby Durkin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

George Mason pushed their record up to 16-5 with the victory, which was their 11th straight at home. As for Davidson, their win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-7.

Going forward, George Mason is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when expected to win.

George Mason was able to grind out a solid victory over Davidson when the teams last played back in December of 2024, winning 69-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for George Mason since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

George Mason is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 133.5 points.

Series History

Davidson and George Mason both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.