Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: George Mason 16-5, Davidson 13-7

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Davidson and George Mason are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Davidson finally turned things around against Richmond on Saturday. They came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 72-66.

Among those leading the charge was Reed Bailey, who went 11 for 17 en route to 32 points. His evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Mason had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.4 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Wednesday. They walked away with a 58-53 victory over the Ramblers.

Davidson's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-7. As for George Mason, their victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-5.

Davidson came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 69-57. Will Davidson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Davidson and George Mason both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.