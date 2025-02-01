Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: George Mason 16-5, Davidson 13-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Davidson and George Mason are an even 5-5 against one another since February of 2016, but not for long. Both will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Belk Arena. The Wildcats are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 75.8 points per game this season.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, Davidson finally turned things around against Richmond on Saturday. They came out on top against the Spiders by a score of 72-66.

Among those leading the charge was Reed Bailey, who went 11 for 17 en route to 32 points. His evening made it seven games in a row in which he has scored at least 22.4 points. The team also got some help courtesy of Bobby Durkin, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, George Mason had already won five in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 7.4 points) and they went ahead and made it six on Wednesday. They walked away with a 58-53 victory over the Ramblers.

Davidson's win ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 13-7. As for George Mason, their victory was their 11th straight at home, which pushed their record up to 16-5.

Davidson came up short against George Mason when the teams last played back in December of 2024, falling 69-57. Will Davidson have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Davidson and George Mason both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.

  • Dec 31, 2024 - George Mason 69 vs. Davidson 57
  • Feb 10, 2024 - George Mason 57 vs. Davidson 55
  • Jan 14, 2023 - George Mason 67 vs. Davidson 65
  • Mar 02, 2022 - Davidson 73 vs. George Mason 62
  • Mar 05, 2021 - Davidson 99 vs. George Mason 67
  • Jan 25, 2020 - Davidson 68 vs. George Mason 53
  • Jan 09, 2019 - Davidson 61 vs. George Mason 56
  • Jan 07, 2018 - Davidson 86 vs. George Mason 59
  • Feb 08, 2017 - George Mason 76 vs. Davidson 69
  • Feb 13, 2016 - George Mason 60 vs. Davidson 59