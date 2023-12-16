Who's Playing

Lynchburg Hornets @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Lynchburg 0-0, Davidson 7-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Lynchburg Hornets will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Davidson Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Belk Arena.

Looking back to last season, Lynchburg finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Davidson wound up balanced, finishing 15-15.