Who's Playing
Lynchburg Hornets @ Davidson Wildcats
Current Records: Lynchburg 0-0, Davidson 7-3
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Lynchburg Hornets will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Davidson Wildcats. Tip off is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 16th at Belk Arena.
Looking back to last season, Lynchburg finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Davidson wound up balanced, finishing 15-15.