Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 4-4, Davidson 6-3

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

What to Know

The Miami (Ohio) RedHawks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Davidson Wildcats at 2:00 p.m. ET on December 9th at Belk Arena. Miami (Ohio) might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 17 turnovers on Wednesday.

Miami (Ohio) was expected to have a tough go of it on Wednesday and that exactly how things played out. They suffered a painful 84-64 loss at the hands of the Buckeyes.

The losing side was boosted by Jaquel Morris, who dropped a double-double on 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Davidson waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 62-50 win over the Fighting Camels.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Davidson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Bobby Durkin, who scored 13 points along with 8 rebounds.

The RedHawks' loss dropped their record down to 4-4. As for the Wildcats, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

Saturday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Miami (Ohio) have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34.1 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.