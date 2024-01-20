Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: Richmond 12-5, Davidson 11-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Richmond Spiders and the Davidson Wildcats are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 20th at Belk Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Richmond had already won six in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 9.2 points), and they went ahead and made it seven on Tuesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 63-61 win over the Dukes.

Richmond relied on the efforts of Neal Quinn, who scored 16 points along with eight rebounds, and Dji Bailey, who scored 12 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Davidson had to suffer through a three-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They came out on top against the Rams by a score of 79-69 on Wednesday. Winning is a bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 24.1% better than the opposition, as Davidson's was.

Davidson got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Grant Huffman out in front who scored 24 points along with five rebounds and three steals. The team also got some help courtesy of Reed Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 12 rebounds.

The Spiders have been performing well recently as they've won eight of their last ten matches, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their win bumped their record up to 11-6.

Richmond didn't have too much breathing room in their game against Davidson when the teams last played back in January of 2023, but they still walked away with a 61-57 victory. Will Richmond repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Richmond has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.