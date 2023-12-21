Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Davidson Wildcats

Current Records: SC Upstate 4-7, Davidson 8-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina

Belk Arena -- Davidson, North Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Davidson Wildcats will stay at home for another game and welcome the SC Upstate Spartans at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 21st at Belk Arena. Davidson will be strutting in after a victory while SC Upstate will be stumbling in from a loss.

Davidson scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Saturday. They steamrolled past the Hornets 98-63 at home. That 98-63 margin sets a new team best for Davidson this season.

Meanwhile, the Spartans lost to the Catamounts at home by a decisive 70-53 margin on Saturday. SC Upstate has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, SC Upstate struggled to work together and finished the game with only six assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Wildcats' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Spartans, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 4-7 record this season.