Who's Playing
Davidson Wildcats @ Dayton Flyers
Current Records: Davidson 15-12, Dayton 21-5
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 27, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Ticket Cost: $21.42
What to Know
Dayton is 9-1 against the Wildcats since February of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.
The point spread may have favored Dayton last Wednesday, but the final result did not. They took a 71-67 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Patriots. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Dayton in their matchups with the Patriots: they've now lost three in a row.
Despite the loss, Dayton got a solid performance out of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 26 points along with seven rebounds and two steals. Holmes II has been hot recently, having posted 24 or more points the last three times he's played.
Meanwhile, Davidson suffered their closest defeat since November 17, 2023 on Saturday. They fell just short of the Spiders by a score of 66-63.
Despite the loss, Davidson got a solid performance out of Reed Bailey, who dropped a double-double on 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The Flyers' loss dropped their record down to 21-5. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 15-12.
This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.5 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Davidson struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Looking forward, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This contest will be their 12th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 5-6 against the spread).
Odds
Dayton is a big 10-point favorite against Davidson, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 9.5-point favorite.
The over/under is 132.5 points.
Series History
Dayton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Davidson.
- Jan 03, 2024 - Dayton 72 vs. Davidson 59
- Jan 17, 2023 - Dayton 68 vs. Davidson 61
- Dec 31, 2022 - Dayton 69 vs. Davidson 55
- Mar 05, 2022 - Dayton 82 vs. Davidson 76
- Jan 08, 2021 - Dayton 89 vs. Davidson 78
- Feb 28, 2020 - Dayton 82 vs. Davidson 67
- Feb 19, 2019 - Dayton 74 vs. Davidson 73
- Jan 23, 2018 - Dayton 65 vs. Davidson 64
- Mar 10, 2017 - Davidson 73 vs. Dayton 67
- Feb 24, 2017 - Dayton 89 vs. Davidson 82