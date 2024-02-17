Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Fordham 10-14, Dayton 20-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton is 8-1 against the Rams since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 1:30 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Flyers strolled past the Dukes with points to spare, taking the game 75-59. The over/under was set at 134 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

DaRon Holmes II was the offensive standout of the game as he dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He didn't help Dayton's cause all that much against the Rams on Friday but the same can't be said for this match. The team also got some help courtesy of Nate Santos, who scored 15 points along with eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.7% worse than the opposition, a fact Fordham found out the hard way on Wednesday. They took a hard 85-67 fall against the Bonnies. Fordham has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Fordham's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Kyle Rose, who scored ten points along with three steals, and Jahmere Tripp who scored eight points.

The Flyers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 14 of their last 16 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 20-4 record this season. As for the Rams, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 10-14 record this season.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Dayton just can't miss this season, having made 47.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Fordham, though, as they've only made 41% of their shots this season. Given Dayton's sizable advantage in that area, the Rams will need to find a way to close that gap.

Dayton beat the Rams 78-68 when the teams last played back in March of 2023. Will Dayton repeat their success, or do the Rams have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 8 out of their last 9 games against Fordham.