Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: La Salle 8-5, Dayton 10-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Dayton is preparing for their first Atlantic 10 matchup of the season on Tuesday. They and the La Salle Explorers will face off at 2:00 p.m. ET at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers will be looking to keep their 21-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Dayton is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering Cincinnati just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 66-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearcats. The game marked the Flyers' lowest-scoring match so far this season.

Despite their loss, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zed Key, who had 11 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Dayton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask La Salle). They claimed a resounding 108-48 win over Immaculata. With the Explorers ahead 62-19 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

Dayton's defeat dropped their record down to 10-3. As for La Salle, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dayton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Dayton beat La Salle 66-54 in their previous meeting back in January. Does Dayton have another victory up their sleeve, or will La Salle turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Dayton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.