Who's Playing

La Salle Explorers @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: La Salle 8-5, Dayton 10-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 31, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $25.00

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Dayton. They and the La Salle Explorers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers will be looking to keep their 21-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Dayton is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering Cincinnati just ended the team's five-game winning streak last Friday. They took a 66-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bearcats. The matchup marked the Flyers' lowest-scoring game so far this season.

Despite their defeat, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Zed Key, who posted 11 points plus six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all.

Dayton struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in January.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask La Salle). They steamrolled past Immaculata 108-48 last Saturday. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 62-19.

Dayton's loss dropped their record down to 10-3. As for La Salle, the victory made it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 8-5.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Dayton hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.2 points per game. However, it's not like La Salle struggles in that department as they've been averaging 78.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Dayton was able to grind out a solid win over La Salle when the teams last played back in January, winning 66-54. Will Dayton repeat their success, or does La Salle have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Dayton is a big 17.5-point favorite against La Salle, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 17.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Dayton has won 6 out of their last 10 games against La Salle.