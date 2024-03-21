Halftime Report

Nevada is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 34-25 lead against Dayton.

If Nevada keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 27-7 in no time. On the other hand, Dayton will have to make due with a 24-8 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Nevada Wolf Pack @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Nevada 26-6, Dayton 24-6

How To Watch

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers and the Nevada Wolf Pack are set to clash at 4:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Delta Center in an Atlantic 10 postseason contest. Nevada does have the home-court advantage, but Dayton is expected to win by one point.

After soaring to 91 points the game before, Dayton faltered in their matchup on Thursday. They took a 65-57 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Dukes.

The losing side was boosted by DaRon Holmes II, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 13 rebounds. He hasn't dropped below 20 points for four straight games.

Meanwhile, after a string of seven wins, Nevada's good fortune finally ran out on Thursday. They fell 85-78 to the Rams.

Despite their defeat, Nevada saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Jarod Lucas, who scored 18 points, was perhaps the best of all. Kenan Blackshear was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with six assists.

The Flyers' loss dropped their record down to 24-7. As for the Wolf Pack, their defeat dropped their record down to 26-7.

In addition to losing their last games, the two teams failed to cover the spread. As for their next game, Nevada is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by one point. For those looking to play the spread, keep Nevada in mind: they have a solid 19-12 record against the spread this season.

Odds

Nevada is a slight 1-point favorite against Dayton, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolf Pack as a 1.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

