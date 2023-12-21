Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Dayton and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oakland 46-28.

If Dayton keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 9-2 in no time. On the other hand, Oakland will have to make due with a 6-7 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Oakland Golden Grizzlies @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Oakland 6-6, Dayton 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be home for the holidays to greet the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at University of Dayton Arena. Oakland took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Dayton, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Flyers were able to grind out a solid victory over the Bearcats, taking the game 82-68. 82 seems to be a good number for Dayton as the team scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Dayton to victory, but perhaps none more so than Kobe Elvis, who scored 27 points along with five rebounds. Elvis continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. The team also got some help courtesy of DaRon Holmes II, who scored 28 points along with seven rebounds and five blocks.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Oakland found out the hard way on Monday. The matchup between the Golden Grizzlies and the Spartans wasn't particularly close, with the Golden Grizzlies falling 79-62. Oakland has struggled against Michigan State recently, as their contest on Monday was their ninth consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their defeat, Oakland saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Rocket Watts, who scored 16 points, was perhaps the best of all. Blake Lampman was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with five assists and five rebounds.

Even though they lost, Oakland were smashing the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Flyers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won five of their last six matches, which provided a nice bump to their 8-2 record this season. As for the Golden Grizzlies, their loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 6-6.

Looking ahead, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points.

Odds

Dayton is a big 11.5-point favorite against Oakland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137.5 points.

