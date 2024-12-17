Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: UNLV 5-4, Dayton 9-2

What to Know

The UNLV Rebels' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. The Rebels have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Having struggled with three losses in a row, UNLV finally turned things around against Pacific on Saturday. They walked away with a 72-65 win over the Tigers.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Julian Rishwain, who went 7 for 11 en route to 21 points. Rishwain continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Dayton had already won three in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 16.7 points) and they went ahead and made it four on Saturday. They came out on top against the Golden Eagles by a score of 71-63.

Dayton's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Javon Bennett led the charge by going 6 for 9 en route to 15 points plus three steals. What's more, Bennett also posted a 66.7% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in February. Zed Key was another key player, going 6 for 8 en route to 15 points plus two blocks.

Dayton was working as a unit and finished the game with 19 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Marquette only racked up eight.

UNLV now has a winning record of 5-4. As for Dayton, they pushed their record up to 9-2 with the victory, which was their 20th straight at home dating back to last season.

Tuesday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: UNLV has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.9% of their threes per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've made 37.5% of their threes this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UNLV is hoping to beat the odds on Tuesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This contest might not be the best time to bet them against the spread since they've let bettors down the last five times they've played.

Odds

Dayton is a big 11.5-point favorite against UNLV, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 141 points.

Series History

UNLV won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.