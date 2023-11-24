Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Youngstown State 3-2, Dayton 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

Youngstown State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Dayton Flyers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. Youngstown State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Sunday.

On Sunday, Youngstown State's game was all tied up 32-32 at the half, but luckily for them it didn't stay that way. They put the hurt on the Storm with a sharp 79-57 victory. With that victory, Youngstown State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 88 points the game before, Dayton faltered in their matchup on Sunday. They took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.

Despite their defeat, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DaRon Holmes II, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds and 2 assists, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Dayton was Javon Bennett's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

The Penguins have yet to lose a matchup at home this season, leaving them with a 3-2 record. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Flyers, their loss dropped their record down to 3-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Dayton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 29.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.