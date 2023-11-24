Who's Playing

Youngstown State Penguins @ Dayton Flyers

Current Records: Youngstown State 3-2, Dayton 3-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $4.00

What to Know

After four games on the road, Dayton is heading back home. They will take on the Youngstown State Penguins at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Dayton might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Sunday.

After soaring to 88 points the game before, Dayton faltered in their contest. They took a 69-55 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cougars.

Despite their defeat, Dayton saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. DaRon Holmes II, who scored 16 points along with 5 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Less helpful for Dayton was Javon Bennett's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State waltzed into Sunday's match with two straight wins but they left with three. They put the hurt on the Storm with a sharp 79-57 victory. With that victory, Youngstown State brought their scoring average up to 75.4 points per game.

The Flyers' loss dropped their record down to 3-2. As for the Penguins, their win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-2.

Looking forward, Dayton is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Dayton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 29.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 39.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Dayton is a big 14.5-point favorite against Youngstown State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.