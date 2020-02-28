How to watch Dayton vs. Davidson: TV channel, NCAAB live stream info, start time
How to watch Dayton vs. Davidson basketball game
Who's Playing
Davidson @ Dayton
Current Records: Davidson 15-12; Dayton 26-2
What to Know
An Atlantic 10 battle is on tap between the #4 Dayton Flyers and the Davidson Wildcats at 7 p.m. ET Friday at University of Dayton Arena. The Flyers are coming into the contest hot, having won 17 in a row.
Dayton was able to grind out a solid victory over the George Mason Patriots on Tuesday, winning 62-55. Dayton's forward Obi Toppin did his thing and had 19 points along with seven rebounds.
Meanwhile, Davidson took their matchup against the La Salle Explorers on Tuesday by a conclusive 74-49 score. Davidson can attribute much of their success to guard Kellan Grady, who had 22 points in addition to five boards.
The Flyers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 10.5-point margin of victory. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past two games.
Dayton got away with a 74-73 win when the two teams previously met in February of last year. Will they repeat their success, or does Davidson have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $71.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as an 11-point favorite.
Over/Under: 141
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton have won four out of their last five games against Davidson.
- Feb 19, 2019 - Dayton 74 vs. Davidson 73
- Jan 23, 2018 - Dayton 65 vs. Davidson 64
- Mar 10, 2017 - Davidson 73 vs. Dayton 67
- Feb 24, 2017 - Dayton 89 vs. Davidson 82
- Jan 12, 2016 - Dayton 80 vs. Davidson 74
