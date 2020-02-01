How to watch Dayton vs. Fordham: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
How to watch Dayton vs. Fordham basketball game
Who's Playing
Fordham @ Dayton
Current Records: Fordham 7-13; Dayton 19-2
What to Know
After two games on the road, the #7 Dayton Flyers are heading back home. Dayton and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET this evening at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is currently enjoying a ten-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.
Things were close when the Flyers and the Duquesne Dukes clashed on Wednesday, but Dayton ultimately edged out the opposition 73-69. Dayton relied on the efforts of guard Jalen Crutcher, who had 18 points and six assists along with five boards, and forward Obi Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.
Meanwhile, Fordham came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, falling 62-55. Guard Ty Perry (16 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.
Dayton's win brought them up to 19-2 while Fordham's loss pulled them down to 7-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 82.7. But Fordham rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Flyers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 127
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton have won all of the games they've played against Fordham in the last six years.
- Jan 26, 2019 - Dayton 75 vs. Fordham 52
- Feb 17, 2018 - Dayton 80 vs. Fordham 70
- Jan 31, 2017 - Dayton 75 vs. Fordham 66
- Jan 24, 2016 - Dayton 64 vs. Fordham 50
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Kentucky vs. Auburn odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Auburn game 10,000 times.
-
Michigan State vs. Wisconsin odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Michigan State vs. Wisconsin game...
-
Villanova vs Creighton odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Villanova vs. Creighton game 10,000...
-
Ohio State vs. Indiana odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Ohio State vs. Indiana game 10,000...
-
Xavier vs. Seton Hall odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Xavier vs. Seton Hall game 10,000...
-
Expert picks for Saturday's big games
Saturday's loaded slate features Wildcats and Tigers in an SEC showdown and Duke vs. Syracuse
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home