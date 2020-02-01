How to watch Dayton vs. Fordham: NCAAB live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who's Playing

Current Records: Fordham 7-13; Dayton 19-2

After two games on the road, the #7 Dayton Flyers are heading back home. Dayton and the Fordham Rams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 4:30 p.m. ET this evening at University of Dayton Arena. Dayton is currently enjoying a ten-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

Things were close when the Flyers and the Duquesne Dukes clashed on Wednesday, but Dayton ultimately edged out the opposition 73-69. Dayton relied on the efforts of guard Jalen Crutcher, who had 18 points and six assists along with five boards, and forward Obi Toppin, who dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fordham came up short against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies on Wednesday, falling 62-55. Guard Ty Perry (16 points) was the top scorer for Fordham.

Dayton's win brought them up to 19-2 while Fordham's loss pulled them down to 7-13. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Dayton comes into the game boasting the third most points per game in college basketball at 82.7. But Fordham rank 15th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.7 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: NBC Sports Network

The Flyers are a big 24.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 127

Dayton have won all of the games they've played against Fordham in the last six years.