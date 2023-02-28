Who's Playing

La Salle @ Dayton

Current Records: La Salle 13-16; Dayton 19-10

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the La Salle Explorers and the Dayton Flyers will face off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at University of Dayton Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

La Salle came up short against the George Washington Colonials this past Saturday, falling 92-85. Guard Khalil Brantley wasn't much of a difference maker for the Explorers; Brantley finished with 12 points on 4-for-17 shooting in his 37 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Dayton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 74-69 to the George Mason Patriots. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Dayton to swallow was that they had been favored by 11 points coming into the game. Forward DaRon Holmes II did his best for Dayton, finishing with 34 points (a whopping 49% of their total) in addition to six rebounds.

The losses put La Salle at 13-16 and the Flyers at 19-10. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Explorers have only been able to knock down 42% percent of their shots, which is the 35th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Dayton's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.30%, which places them 10th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton and La Salle both have four wins in their last eight games.