How to watch Dayton vs. Massachusetts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

Massachusetts @ Dayton

Current Records: Massachusetts 7-8; Dayton 13-2

What to Know

The Massachusetts Minutemen will head out on the road to face off against the #15 Dayton Flyers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, UMass took down the La Salle Explorers 77-69 on Wednesday. G Carl Pierre and F Samba Diallo were among the main playmakers for the Minutemen as the former shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Dayton and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Dayton wrapped it up with an 80-67 win. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Ryan Mikesell, who had 18 points, and G Trey Landers, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.

UMass is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought UMass up to 7-8 and Dayton to 13-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Minutemen have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.70%, which places them 28th in college basketball. But the Flyers rank first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.50% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $28.91

Odds

The Flyers are a big 19-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: 147

Series History

Dayton and Massachusetts both have three wins in their last six games.