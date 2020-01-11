How to watch Dayton vs. Massachusetts: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAAB game
How to watch Dayton vs. Massachusetts basketball game
Who's Playing
Massachusetts @ Dayton
Current Records: Massachusetts 7-8; Dayton 13-2
What to Know
The Massachusetts Minutemen will head out on the road to face off against the #15 Dayton Flyers at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, UMass took down the La Salle Explorers 77-69 on Wednesday. G Carl Pierre and F Samba Diallo were among the main playmakers for the Minutemen as the former shot 5-for-5 from beyond the arc and finished with 20 points and the latter dropped a double-double on 12 points and 12 rebounds along with six assists.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the game between Dayton and the Saint Joseph's Hawks on Sunday was still a pretty decisive one as Dayton wrapped it up with an 80-67 win. Dayton's success was spearheaded by the efforts of F Ryan Mikesell, who had 18 points, and G Trey Landers, who had 18 points in addition to nine boards.
UMass is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread, however, as they are currently on a five-game streak of ATS wins.
The wins brought UMass up to 7-8 and Dayton to 13-2. A couple stats to keep an eye on: The Minutemen have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 45.70%, which places them 28th in college basketball. But the Flyers rank first in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 52.50% on the season. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $28.91
Odds
The Flyers are a big 19-point favorite against the Minutemen, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 20-point favorite.
Over/Under: 147
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Dayton and Massachusetts both have three wins in their last six games.
- Feb 26, 2019 - Dayton 72 vs. Massachusetts 48
- Jan 13, 2019 - Dayton 72 vs. Massachusetts 67
- Feb 03, 2018 - Massachusetts 86 vs. Dayton 82
- Jan 06, 2018 - Massachusetts 62 vs. Dayton 60
- Jan 11, 2017 - Massachusetts 67 vs. Dayton 55
- Jan 06, 2016 - Dayton 93 vs. Massachusetts 63
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Severe weather moves tip for games
Severe weather expected in the state of Alabama has moved around tip times for several games
-
Baylor at Kansas: Predictions, preview
Your viewing guide for the Jayhawks vs. the Bears in the biggest game of the weekend in college...
-
College basketball picks for Saturday
Expert picks for Saturday's biggest games including the Buckeyes vs. the Hoosiers
-
Top Picks: 'Home Dog Friday'
Also, watch SportsLine on CBS Sports HQ live at 6 p.m. ET for all today's best bets
-
Bracketology: Virginia falls out
The Cavaliers and Badgers aren't in the bracket and Indiana could get some home cooking
-
Top 25 And 1: Oregon edges Arizona in OT
Dana Altman's Ducks now have five Quadrant 1 victories
-
Kentucky outlasts Louisville for win
Kentucky may have needed an extra five minutes, but it picked up a much-needed win on Saturday
-
UNC ends losing skid in win over UCLA
UNC picked up a much needed victory on Saturday at the CBS Sports Classic