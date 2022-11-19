Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ No. 21 Dayton

Current Records: Robert Morris 2-1; Dayton 2-1

What to Know

The Robert Morris Colonials have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the #21 Dayton Flyers at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday at University of Dayton Arena. The Colonials should still be riding high after a victory, while Dayton will be looking to get back in the win column.

The sound you heard on Wednesday was the absolute smackdown Robert Morris laid on the West Virginia Wesleyan Bobcats.

Meanwhile, Dayton came up short against the UNLV Rebels on Tuesday, falling 60-52. Dayton's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Mike Sharavjamts, who had 14 points.

Dayton's defeat took them down to 2-1 while Robert Morris' win pulled them up to 2-1. A win for Dayton would reverse both their bad luck and Robert Morris' good luck. We'll see if Dayton manages to pull off that tough task or if the Colonials keep their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 1 p.m. ET

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.