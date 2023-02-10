Who's Playing
Saint Louis @ Dayton
Current Records: Saint Louis 16-8; Dayton 16-9
What to Know
The Dayton Flyers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Flyers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Dayton winning the first 68-63 at home and Saint Louis taking the second 72-61.
It was a close one, but on Tuesday Dayton sidestepped the VCU Rams for a 62-58 victory. Forward Toumani Camara took over for Dayton, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 15 rebounds.
Speaking of close games: even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Louis beat the Rhode Island Rams 76-71 on Tuesday. Five players on the Billikens scored in the double digits: guard Gibson Jimerson (24), guard Yuri Collins (15), forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (12), forward Francis Okoro (11), and guard Sincere Parker (10).
The Flyers are now 16-9 while Saint Louis sits at 16-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton is 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Saint Louis have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN2
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Dayton have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Saint Louis.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Saint Louis 72 vs. Dayton 61
- Jan 11, 2022 - Dayton 68 vs. Saint Louis 63
- Feb 19, 2021 - Dayton 76 vs. Saint Louis 53
- Jan 26, 2021 - Dayton 76 vs. Saint Louis 71
- Feb 08, 2020 - Dayton 71 vs. Saint Louis 65
- Jan 17, 2020 - Dayton 78 vs. Saint Louis 76
- Mar 15, 2019 - Saint Louis 64 vs. Dayton 55
- Feb 23, 2019 - Dayton 70 vs. Saint Louis 62
- Feb 05, 2019 - Saint Louis 73 vs. Dayton 60
- Feb 20, 2018 - Dayton 53 vs. Saint Louis 50
- Jan 27, 2018 - Saint Louis 75 vs. Dayton 65
- Feb 14, 2017 - Dayton 85 vs. Saint Louis 63
- Jan 22, 2017 - Dayton 67 vs. Saint Louis 46
- Feb 23, 2016 - Dayton 52 vs. Saint Louis 49
- Jan 27, 2016 - Dayton 73 vs. Saint Louis 37