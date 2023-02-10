Who's Playing

Saint Louis @ Dayton

Current Records: Saint Louis 16-8; Dayton 16-9

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Flyers and the Saint Louis Billikens will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 8 p.m. ET on Friday at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with Dayton winning the first 68-63 at home and Saint Louis taking the second 72-61.

It was a close one, but on Tuesday Dayton sidestepped the VCU Rams for a 62-58 victory. Forward Toumani Camara took over for Dayton, finishing with 26 points (a whopping 42% of their total) along with 15 rebounds.

Speaking of close games: even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Saint Louis beat the Rhode Island Rams 76-71 on Tuesday. Five players on the Billikens scored in the double digits: guard Gibson Jimerson (24), guard Yuri Collins (15), forward Terrence Hargrove Jr. (12), forward Francis Okoro (11), and guard Sincere Parker (10).

The Flyers are now 16-9 while Saint Louis sits at 16-8. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton is 17th worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. Saint Louis have had an even harder time: they are stumbling into the contest with the third fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Dayton have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Saint Louis.