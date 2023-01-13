Who's Playing

VCU @ Dayton

Current Records: VCU 12-5; Dayton 12-5

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers and the VCU Rams are set to square off in an Atlantic 10 matchup at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 13 at University of Dayton Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with VCU winning the first 53-52 on the road and the Flyers taking the second 82-52.

Dayton took their contest against the Fordham Rams on Tuesday by a conclusive 82-58 score. Dayton's forward DaRon Holmes II did his thing and had 32 points along with six boards.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, VCU has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 78-64 victory over the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on Tuesday. VCU got double-digit scores from six players: forward Jalen DeLoach (16), guard Adrian Baldwin Jr. (13), guard David Shriver (12), guard Jayden Nunn (10), forward Jamir Watkins (10), and forward Brandon Johns Jr. (10).

The Flyers are the favorite in this one, with an expected 7.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a seven-game streak of ATS wins.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 12-5. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Dayton is second worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. VCU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the game with the 11th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 15.3 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 9 p.m. ET

Friday at 9 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN2

Online streaming: fuboTV

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

VCU have won nine out of their last 15 games against Dayton.