Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Dayton

Current Records: Western Michigan 2-5; Dayton 3-4

What to Know

The Dayton Flyers will look to defend their home court Wednesday against the Western Michigan Broncos at 7 p.m. ET. Dayton is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for the Flyers as they fell 79-75 to the Brigham Young Cougars last week. Despite the loss, Dayton got a solid performance out of forward DaRon Holmes II, who had 21 points in addition to nine rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, WMU has to be hurting after a devastating 71-49 defeat at the hands of the Cleveland State Vikings this past Saturday. It was supposed to be a close matchup, and WMU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

This next contest looks promising for Dayton, who are favored by a full 18.5 points. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past five games, so buyers beware.

The Flyers are now 3-4 while the Broncos sit at 2-5. Dayton is 1-2 after losses this season, WMU 2-2.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio

University of Dayton Arena -- Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.00

Odds

The Flyers are a big 18.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Flyers as a 19.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Dayton won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.