Air Force Falcons @ Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens

Current Records: Air Force 1-1, Delaware 2-0

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware

Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena -- Newark, Delaware Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

The Air Force Falcons will head out on the road to face off against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bob Carpenter Center Acierno Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

On Friday, the Falcons strolled past the Sharks with points to spare, taking the game 82-67.

Air Force can attribute much of their success to Ethan Taylor, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and dropped a double-double on 26 points and 12 rebounds. Beau Becker was another key contributor, earning 20 points along with 6 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact Delaware proved on Wednesday. They put a hurting on the Lightning at home to the tune of 101-68. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Delaware.

Their wins bumped the Falcons to 1-1 and the Fightin' Blue Hens to 2-0.

Air Force didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Delaware in their previous matchup back in November of 2022, but they still walked away with a 75-71 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Air Force since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Air Force won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.